Slim Race Leads To Ozempic Face

The star-studded shebang of an Indian industrialist recently had a galaxy of stars shimming in their Loubs and Testonis. But amid the din and razzmatazz, what caught everyone’s attention was a flock of skinny swans with sunken eyes, gaunt faces, skyscraper cheekbones, and sagging skin. Netizens were quick to point out the long-faced elephant(s) in the room – the Ozempic face. From Hollywood actors to Bollywood stars and rich folks, whispers of Ozempic use (aka fat loss jab, skinny jab, slim shot) are swirling, raising questions about its effectiveness, safety, and ethics as a quick weight-loss solution in India.

Game-changer

Ozempic, the miracle injection that has taken the US, UK, and the European world by storm was originally prescribed to patients living with severe Type II diabetes. Its active ingredient semaglutide induces a feeling of being satiated after a hearty meal. The semaglutide helps the pancreas produce insulin to manage Type II diabetes. The glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) produces insulin to reduce blood glucose (sugar). However, its popularity as a quick weight-loss jab has taken showbiz by storm. The Ozempic injection costs approximately $1,000 per month in the US market. Amy Schmur, Tracy Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, Heather Gay, are some of the celebrities known to have taken Ozempic. In Nov 2022, Elon Musk credited Ozempic, alongside fasting and healthy eating, for his weight loss. Many Indian celebrities who are obsessed with their looks, and have done Botox and fillers have now added skinny jabs to their beauty paraphernalia. Albeit it has not received a nod from the Indian FDA it’s available in a clandestine manner.

Doctors Speak

Dr Anjali Ghatge, a consultant cosmetic dermatologist at GCD Clinic, Mumbai says that the Ozempic drug reduces appetite and induces satiety or a feeling of fullness which leads to rapid weight loss. “This weight loss has an impact on the facial pad of fat, which results in the loosening of skin and sagging. So, at the cost of losing weight, it is making the person look older,” Dr Ghatge explains.

Dr Jyoti Chabria, a Hyderabad-based dietician and nutritionist, says, “Anything that is a novelty and expensive when it hits the market, people want to try it even more. It plays on the psyche of the consumers. The researchers are yet to test it in the Indian market. There are no norms or regulations that have certified it.”

A leading dermatologist and diabetologist from Khar, Mumbai, whose clientele ranges from tinseltown celebrities to wealthy business families admits that some people regularly use the fat jab without understanding its pros and cons. “Some medications like Ozempic can lead to side effects like constant nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, fatigue, and lead to complications in other organs,” warns the dermatologist on the condition of anonymity.

Dr Amit Gupta, a plastic surgeon at Divine Cosmetic Surgery, New Delhi says, “All medicines which worked to control blood sugars, also ended up causing weight loss like metformin. When we consume sugar or carbohydrates, our body produces insulin to reduce blood sugar levels. These medications help control this insulin spike, thereby reducing appetite and promoting weight loss.”

Slim Shots

The clinical trials for Ozempic injection abroad demonstrated significant weight loss in people. Fashioned as a ‘miracle drug’, doctors in India, especially those in private luxury clinics are flooded with inquiries for the procurement of Ozempic or injectable semaglutide. Solely used for the purpose of cosmetics is proving to be a huge concern when Ozempic is not even approved in India. The HNIs and the privileged can easily go abroad or access Ozempic through the grey market. Another semaglutide tablet (Rybelsus) is readily available in the Indian market. Although primarily approved for diabetic individuals, many are using it for quick weight loss. A Rybelsus 3mg strip of 10 tablets costs approximately Rs 3,170.

Many dieters are buying these fat loss jabs and pills online illegally. The story of Ozempic in the realm of celebrities is a cautionary tale. Celebrities are under tremendous pressure to look slim and attractive at soirees and red-carpet events. Dr Amit says, “It is mainly taken by the people who are constantly in front of the camera to look fit. For them, it is a very easy shortcut to look thinner or fit. I would never prescribe it to my patients. Natural fitness and diet management would always be the first step in treatment. In some rare cases, post-liposuction surgery, for patients needing short-term support, I might consider prescribing it for a maximum of three months under controlled supervision to help them adjust to their new lifestyle.” Ozempic is not a magic slim shot. Its side effects range from sunken cheeks and eyes to a visibly gaunt and malnourished look. Dr Amit says that Ozempic is relatively new to the Indian market so we don’t know its side effects. “Most of these drugs have some common side effects like stomach ulceration, pancreatitis, gall bladder issues etc. However, the data for the Indian population will only be visible in a few years.”

GlamSham

Although skinny jabs and slim pills have become a quick fix for weight loss, the importance of regular exercise and proper diet are important for a healthy lifestyle. Dr Jyoti says that only after its certified regulation in India, she might consider prescribing it (Ozempic) in some exceptional cases of obese or diabetic patients. “But only as part of a comprehensive treatment plan that majorly includes diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes. Otherwise, it would not be my first choice of treatment.” Dr Jyoti says. Meanwhile, the celebrity world’s response to Ozempic use has been divided. On March 18, Oprah Winfrey shared her own weight loss experience in an ABC special programme, Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution. Oprah openly discussed her experience with the drug, highlighting its effectiveness in her weight-loss journey. She also highlighted that weight-loss drugs are not for everyone. Others like Sophie Turner openly called out the Ozempic weight-loss advertisements in New York on her Twitter. Actress and comedian Amy Schumer, who had tried one such drug, felt sick. She claimed that she was so “skinny” that she couldn’t play with her son. She wasn’t impressed with celebrities not owning up to their use of the drug. In 2023, Indian actor Ali Fazal took to his Instagram asking people not to use Ozempic. Ali shared an article on the side effects of Ozempic saying: “Been hearing that a lot of people are on this to lose weight……plz plz plz click on the link below and for god sakes STOP!!!!!!.”

British TV personality, Sharon Osbourne who used Ozempic and lost 42 pounds in four months is now off the drug. She is past “cosmetic stuff” and focuses on maintaining a healthy weight instead of a quick fix. The trend of Ozempic use in Hollywood and Bollywood highlights the need for transparency and responsible practices. Celebrities wield immense influence, and their choices can have a significant impact on public perception.

Weighty Issues

• Some celebrities who have allegedly used Ozempic injection to lose weight are Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk, Robbie Williams, John Goodman, Jessica Simpson, Scott Disick to name a few.

• Oprah Winfrey, who used a weight-loss injection, cautioned that it is not meant for everyone

• Sophie Turner slammed Ozempic drug ads in New York on her Twitter handle

Food For Thought

When one talks of body image, obesity, plus size persons, or simply put a fat person, Virginia Sole-Smith is one of the most known faces in the world. Not someone who minces her words, Virginia has repeatedly called out the discrimination faced by fat persons at the hands of doctors, researchers, and beauty experts. She has two daughters and the trio does not label food as ‘good, ‘bad’, ‘healthy’, or ‘unhealthy’ in their house. They eat what they want irrespective of the portions in any order. Her message is to ‘enjoy food’ and be happy with one's body. In today’s world of ‘diet culture’, Virginia is a trailblazer for many as she asserts her right to be

“Fat” and happy. Now chew that!