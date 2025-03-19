Singles more likely to face depression than married folks

A recent study published in Nature Human Behaviour has established a link between marital status and depression, suggesting that unmarried individuals—whether single, divorced, or separated—may be at a heightened risk of depression.

Marital Bliss

“Unmarried individuals often experience a lack of emotional support or companionship that marriage can sometimes provide,” says Dr Archana Nanduri, a counselling psychologist at Vidyaranya Counselling Centre, Hyderabad.

For many Indians, marriage is perceived as a societal norm, even a necessity. Dr Archana explains that people who remain unmarried may face stigma or feelings of isolation due to societal expectations. “Those past a certain age or ‘chronically single’ may judge themselves based on yardsticks set by society, which can lead to loneliness, inadequacy, frustration, or even depression.”

While marriage is not the only source of companionship, she adds, it offers built-in support systems that some may find beneficial.

Dr C. Veerender, CEO of You & Me Counselling Centre, notes that unmarried individuals often face subtle social exclusion. “They sadly have less social status, and may not be invited to social functions or homes,” he says.

Unmarried by Choice

Despite the societal pressure, many individuals embrace singlehood. Tanya Pereira, a business development executive from Mumbai, says career aspirations often lead people to postpone or even forgo marriage. “Today’s generation doesn’t want to run in the rat race. It’s also about finding the right person, not a perfect one,” she says.

She acknowledges that single life may bring occasional loneliness or anxiety but believes that strong social connections help. “Being surrounded by family, the right friends, and people who understand these moments makes a difference.”

Trauma and the Hesitancy to Commit

Psychologist Dr Kavita Pant highlights another factor: the emotional baggage of past relationships. “Failed relationships can make individuals hesitant about commitment, leading them to prefer solitude,” she explains.

However, she stresses that companionship—whether through friends, family, or a romantic partner—remains crucial. “Knowing that someone is there to listen and support you fosters comfort and happiness,” she says, adding that being single does not automatically mean being depressed.

Coping Mechanisms

For those who experience depressive episodes, Dr Veerender advises seeking professional help. “Building strong coping mechanisms and support systems is essential,” he says. He believes that while society romanticises marriage, the focus should be on personal happiness—whether that comes with or without a partner.