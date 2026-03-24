Simple Skin Advice, ‘No Tags’ Attached

Not all skin spots and tags are the same. Yet, many people fret over skin tags and seek unsolicited advice and quick fixes on social media. Skin tags are harmless, tiny outgrowths that appear anywhere on your skin, usually on the neck, eyelids, or underarms. They are neither a villain nor a hero—more like a tag-along!





Tag This!

“Skin tags, medically called acrochordons, are small benign growths made of normal skin tissue,” says Dr Shailya Gupta, a dermatologist from Delhi. They typically present as soft, flesh-coloured projections attached by a thin stalk and are most commonly seen in areas of friction such as the neck, underarms, and eyelids. Dr Shailya notes that repeated rubbing, along with metabolic and hormonal factors, is believed to contribute to their development.

At their core, skin tags are benign overgrowths of skin that include collagen fibres and tiny blood vessels. They are not infections, not contagious, and importantly, not cancerous. They usually develop gradually and remain small. Some may grow slightly over time.

According to Dr Shailya, there is an association between multiple skin tags and metabolic conditions like insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

Skin tags develop due to a combination of factors that make the skin a little too attached in certain areas. However, the primary trigger is repeated friction, where skin rubs against skin or clothing, such as the neck, underarms, groin, or eyelids. Hormonal changes, particularly during pregnancy, can also lead to their formation. Metabolic factors like insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes are often associated with a higher occurrence. Dr Shailya says, “Most skin tags are usually harmless and slow growing, but sudden appearance of many tags, rapid enlargement, bleeding or pain should be evaluated by a dermatologist.”

Pull & Throw

Skin tags may be harmless, but the way they hang around—especially in visible or high-friction areas—often makes them hard to ignore.

Many people feel tempted to pull, pop, twist, or scrape them off themselves. Some try online “quick fixes” from tying threads to applying home remedies that promise to make them fall off. While these methods may sound simple, they can do more harm than good. Skin tags contain small blood vessels, so attempting to remove them without proper technique can lead to bleeding, infection, pain, and even scarring. Dr. Sriveni Bolisetti, a dermatologist, explains, “The safest and most effective removal methods are simple in-clinic procedures such as radiofrequency or laser performed by a dermatologist.” These methods are precise, quick, and carried out under sterile conditions, ensuring minimal discomfort and a lower risk of complications.

Dr Sriveni cautions against the growing trend of DIY removal techniques seen online—ranging from cutting and tying to applying various creams and home remedies. Attempting to treat a growth without proper medical evaluation raises the risk of misdiagnosis, as not all skin lesions are harmless skin tags. Dr Sriveni explains that once a skin tag is removed, it does not grow again. “But new ones can form over time, especially. among those who are already predisposed.”

The Right Way

Completely preventing skin tags isn’t always possible; they have a tendency to show up. But certain steps can help reduce the chances of their formation. Dr Sriveni adds, “Maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar and reducing chronic skin friction may help lower the likelihood of developing new tags.”

Skin tags, in most cases, are harmless reminders of friction, time, hormones and internal balance quietly playing out on the skin’s surface. The real risk lies not in their presence, but in impatience, rushing to “fix” what isn’t broken, or overlooking when the body might be signalling something deeper. Sometimes, the most sensible response isn’t pick and pull, but to pause act with care.