Silence Please! Hypnotherapy Is In Progress

In an era where technology reigns supreme, an age-old practice is making a surprising comeback. Hypnotherapy, which has its roots in ancient Vedic practices, is now being embraced by modern medicine to help successfully tackle everything from psychosomatic disorders, asthma, hot flashes during menopause, and gastrointestinal disorders, to childbirth, cancer, fibromyalgia, burns, and post-operative pain. This adjuvant therapeutic approach, induces a state of profound relaxation and heightened focus, enabling patients to tap into their inner strengths and subconscious more effectively. This technique can be seamlessly integrated with other treatment modalities, such as cognitive-behavioural therapy to enhance its overall effectiveness.



Personal Experiences



Ishita (name changed) undergoing IVF treatment experienced initial failure and significant anxiety during the painful embryo transplant procedure, alone in Ahmedabad after travelling from Canada. Hypnotherapy helped manage her fears, leading to a successful conception on the second attempt. She remained “calm throughout her pregnancy, allowing her to return to Canada in her second trimester.” On July 4, she delivered a healthy baby. The case study became a successful attempt at pain and anxiety management for Dr Baljeet Kaur, Senior Therapist with Samatvam. He says, “Hypnosis is not a replacement but an adjuvant for management of specific disorders along with the primary treatment or therapy. It enables faster healing and makes other therapies and treatment more effective.”

For over four years, Pratik (24), endured frequent episodes of coughing, often tinged with blood — a troubling symptom that defied straightforward diagnosis. He was referred to Dr Bhupendra Palan, Founder and Director of Samatvam, M.D. and a D.Clin.Hypno. from Academic Bulletin of Mental Health, USA. Dr Palan’s initial hypnotherapeutic approaches reduced his anxiety but did not stop the hemoptysis. Later, through explorative hypnotic dreaming, an emotional trauma was identified as the root cause. Hypnotic age regression helped restructure this trauma. Pratik was advised to skip an upcoming exam and underwent six hypnotherapy sessions. Using self-hypnosis during a three-year follow-up, he remained symptom-free and achieved significant academic progress, now viewing exams as challenges rather than threats. Hypnosis has also helped Dr Palan to gain 70% relief from his asthma after a couple of months of therapy.



Many Misconceptions



However, hypnotherapy struggles to break into mainstream healthcare and remains on the periphery of conventional medical practice. Patients' responses to hypnotherapy as a treatment option can be diverse, shaped by their beliefs, prior experiences, and understanding of the practice. Dr Kaur says “Scepticism arises from misconceptions perpetuated by media and entertainment portrayals of hypnosis, often associating it with loss of control or manipulation. Such misunderstandings can lead to apprehension about the therapy.” Dr Palan identifies the significant hurdles the practice faces due to a lack of legislative framework since a health department resolution in 1990. This gap allows non-medical practitioners to make exaggerated claims, undermining credibility in the scientific community. “Despite limited opposition, enthusiastic proponents perpetuate unrealistic claims, hindering legitimate growth,” says Dr Palan.



To address these challenges, the Academy of Hypnosis India was founded in 2023, uniting qualified medical and clinical psychologists in hypnotherapy. Dr NN Raju, Head of the Indian Psychiatric Society says, “There’s currently no standardised training in hypnotherapy; practices in Delhi will differ greatly from those in Chennai. This lack of uniformity poses a significant challenge to its acceptance in the mainstream. It is essential to establish global standards to ensure consistent practices.” Dr Raju elaborates that there is a critical need for oversight and certification in hypnotherapy to distinguish between practitioners who understand specific medical conditions and those who do not. This includes differentiating between benign and severe conditions like headaches. Standardised training and certification are crucial for advancing hypnotherapy as a credible medical discipline. Hypnotherapy may not foresee a lot of potential according to Raju, however, holds a very bright future in India’s medical landscape, says Dr Palan.



As a qualified yoga teacher, he observes significant parallels between hypnosis and meditation techniques such as Yoga Nidra and aspects of Astana yoga. Secondly, studies indicate a higher prevalence of individuals with heightened hypnotic ability in India, approximately 70%, compared to around 20% in Western countries. This natural predisposition towards hypnotic states suggests that hypnotherapy holds considerable potential for widespread acceptance and effectiveness within India's cultural and psychological landscape compared to the West.



