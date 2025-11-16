Sidharth’s Next Centres On Chhath Puja

Bihar’s most significant festival, chhath puja, has long transcended regional boundaries, and now its growing cultural footprint has reached Hindi cinema.

Siddharth Malhotra, last seen in Karan Johar’s Param Sundari, is set to headline a new film centred on chhath puja. The project will be jointly directed by Panchayat creator Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, founder of The Viral Fever. Shooting begins early next year, with an extended schedule planned in Bihar.

In the meantime, Malhotra has begun prepping for a film that aims to blend mythology with contemporary storytelling in Jai Santoshi Maa and Kantara.