Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Next Film Shelved

Though not a bad film, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada failed to make an impact in an industry notoriously unforgiving of failure.

Unsurprisingly, Siddhu’s next project, Kohinoor, is now on ‘indefinite hold’—a filmy euphemism for being shelved. This is a setback for the actor, who had emerged as one of Telugu cinema’s most sought-after talents after DJ Tillu and Tillu Square. However, the underperformance of Jack, followed by the disappointing run of Telusu Kada, has led many to write him off as a one-time phenomenon.

Directed by Ravikanth Perepu, Kohinoor was planned as a high-budget franchise featuring lavish action and music. After two back-to-back flops, Siddhu is no longer seen as a financially viable lead for a project of such scale.