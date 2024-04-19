Siddharth’s ‘Indian 2’ first look released on birthday

Actor Siddharth celebrated his 45th birthday with the release of his first look poster from Indian 2. The film reportedly features him in a prominent role as a police officer.

“Team INDIAN-2 wishes the multifaceted SIDDHARTH a Happy Birthday! Your diverse roles and timeless charm continue to captivate everyone! Here's to another year of success in your journey!” says the caption of the poster.

Indian 2, directed by S. Shankar, is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, starring Kamal Haasan, with the actor reprising his iconic role as Senapathy.

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha and Priya Bhavani Shankar are also part of the cast. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music and Ravi Varman is the cinematographer.