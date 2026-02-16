 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Siddharth Malhotra Bereaved

Hyderabad Chronicle
16 Feb 2026 9:34 PM IST

The actor lost his father recently

Siddharth Malhotra Bereaved
x
Siddharth Malhotra’s father, Sunil Malhotra. (DC Image)

Siddharth Malhotra’s father, Sunil Malhotra passed away last week. The actor and his wife, Kiara Advani, rushed to Delhi for the last rites. Siddharth, who himself became a father last year, was reportedly very attached to his dad and is inconsolable over the loss. On Father’s Day last year, Siddharth had posted a sentimental note: “Happy Father’s Day, Dad! You have been my favourite hero since childhood and will always be! From admiring your style, fitness, to your sense of humour, you truly are the best I know! - Your Biggest Fan.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
siddharth malhotra 
India 
subhash k. jha
About the Authorsubhash k. jha

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X