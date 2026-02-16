Siddharth Malhotra Bereaved

Siddharth Malhotra’s father, Sunil Malhotra passed away last week. The actor and his wife, Kiara Advani, rushed to Delhi for the last rites. Siddharth, who himself became a father last year, was reportedly very attached to his dad and is inconsolable over the loss. On Father’s Day last year, Siddharth had posted a sentimental note: “Happy Father’s Day, Dad! You have been my favourite hero since childhood and will always be! From admiring your style, fitness, to your sense of humour, you truly are the best I know! - Your Biggest Fan.”