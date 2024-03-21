Shweta Bachchan called out

The recent buzz surrounding Shweta Bachchan Nanda allegedly paying for positive reviews on her daughter Navya Nanda’s podcast, What The Hell Navya refuses to die down. While some netizens hail the user who called out the sham, others stood in solidarity with Navya for her freewheeling discussions on topics ranging from modern dating, periods to family power dynamics. The user highlighted the barrage of overtly positive comments showering praise on Shweta Bachchan’s statements in the podcast. Social media czars were quick to point out the rampant use of ‘paid news’ and ‘paid reviews’ to build a ‘likeable’ brand image of a celebrity. It should be mentioned here that according to a Klug India report, over half of social media influencers in India have more than 60% inactive, non-credible followers to boost popularity.

Forum Vaghela, founder-managing director, Purple Star Entertainment who oversees celebrity management and PR says, “Some people resort to paying for positive reviews or promotions to boost a good image or to increase the visibility of their work. However, many celebrities avoid this approach, prioritising authenticity, and sincerity in their interactions with their audience.” She adds, “It is impossible to have every individual think positively of a celebrity. People have varied opinions. Hence, some celebrities delete all negative comments and keep only the positive ones on their page or social media handle to maintain a good image.”

A Public Debacle

In the digital age, netizens spare no effort in assuming the roles of jury, judge, and executioners. The cantankerous media trials on news channels and TV shows can prove detrimental to any person, be it a celebrity, politician or aam adami. The prevalence of paid positive promotions and fake bot followers is widespread in the celebrity and influencer marketing world. However, not all accusations circulating on social media platforms hold merit. Smita Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, Newton Consulting India says, “In the influencer and public figure sphere, the practice of using paid positive comments to boost views do occur, but its prevalence varies across platforms and individuals.” She adds, “The disadvantages of paid reviews outweigh ethical concerns, potential backlash, and long-term damage to trust and reputation built over time. Prioritizing genuine engagement and fostering authentic connections tends to yield more sustainable results in the long run.”

Not The First Time

In showbiz, public perception can make or mar the image of a celebrity. In Bollywood particularly, the prevalence of sensational stories and gossip rumours is not unfamiliar. No matter the success and status of a celebrity or influencer, they are not spared the insults of trolls. Some celebrities have admitted banking on paid promotions during their struggle days to garner visibility for work. Speaking at a recent roundtable discussion with Galatta Plus, filmmaker Karan Johar confessed to orchestrating positive reviews for his films through carefully curated tactics. “Sometimes, we also as PR send our people to praise the film; that also happens,” Johar admitted. Others celebrities who have faced wrath over accusations of ‘paid reviews’ include comedian Kapil Sharma, rapper Badshah, and film critic Kamaal R Khan.

In an intensely competitive industry, the visibility of a celebrity’s work is key to success. By artificially boosting their popularity through fake positive reviews, celebrities garner more attention. Hordes of positive reviews can translate into substantial monetary rewards through endorsement deals, sponsorships, and increased revenue streams. But how does one identify the difference between a genuine review and a fake one? “Look for specific details and constructive criticism in genuine feedback. Patterns of generic or excessively positive comments may indicate manipulation. For a deeper analysis, consider auditing accounts for authenticity,” says Smita Khanna.

Generic language, sudden spikes in comments, overused hyperbole, and profiles with low activity indicate potential fake comments. Genuine comments engage with specific content, display diverse opinions, and may come from verified or active users on the social media platform. While the game of positives and negatives is here to stay, one can only help but wonder about the endless sea of fake comments floating around comment sections and its success in shaping an opinion in people’s minds.

“Prioritising genuine engagement and fostering authentic connections tends to yield more sustainable results in the long run.” — Smita Khanna, COO, Newton Consulting India

The user highlighted the barrage of overtly positive comments showering praises on Shweta Bachchan’s statements in the podcast. Social media czars were quick to point out the rampant use of ‘paid news’ and ‘paid reviews’ to build a ‘likable’ brand image of a celebrity.

“Some people resort to paying for positive reviews or promotions to boost a good image or increase their work visibility.” — Forum Vaghela, founder & MD, Purple Star Entertainment