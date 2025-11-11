Shruti Lends Her Voice to Globe Trotter

Promotions for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming epic are in full swing with the release of the first single, ‘Globe Trotter,’ composed by MM Keeravaani and sung by Shruti Haasan. The powerful track fuses Shruti’s commanding vocals with Keeravaani’s trademark or chestral grandeur, instantly striking a chord with fans.

Sharing a glimpse from the recording studio, Shruti wrote on Instagram, “It was a pleasure to sing for MM Keeravaani sir’s musical. What a powerful track — LET IT BANG, GLOBE TROTTER.” She also shared a heartfelt note about the experience, writing, “I was seated quietly, listening to sir on the keys. He said he usually begins his sessions with the Vigneswara mantram, so I assumed that’s what he was playing. Suddenly, I realised it was appa’s song — that moment was super special. Thank you, sir, for your kindness and for the warmth of the entire team.”

Following Prithviraj Sukumaran's intense first look as Kumbha, the film adds to the growing anticipation around Rajamouli's ambitious global adventure.