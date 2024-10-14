Shruti Haasan walks out of Dacoit?

Shruti Haasan’s Dacoit was one of the hugely awaited films in Tollywood, helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.The makers dropped the movie teaser in December, which created quite a buzz. Shruti’s raw look and gun wielding avatar garnered eyeballs too. But the latest we hear is that Shruti has walked out of the project.When we reached out to Shruti Haasan for a comment, her publicist stated, “It’s a sensitive topic and Shruti would not like to comment on it. Shruti has always valued art and cinema and in her entire career, where she has worked in multiple film industries, she has never walked out of a film. For her, the director is the captain of the ship.”Shruti has been rocking with back to back hits in Tollywood. She was seen in several big ticket tollywood movies including Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, Nani’s Hi Nanna and Prabhas’s Salaar. The actor-singer also recently lent her vocals for the track The Devil is Waiting for the upcoming thriller, Eleven.Rumour is Adivi Sesh was calling the shots despite the presence of a director, Shaneil Deo which reportedly upset Shruti. She signed the film because the director was on board, but during the shoot, she realised that Adivi Sesh was taking complete control of the project.