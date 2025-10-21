Shraddha Kapoor to Star in Lavani Dancer Vithabai's Biopic

A year after the blockbuster success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is set to take on a powerful new role – that of renowned Lavani dancer and folk artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar from Maharashtra.

The biopic directed by Chhaava filmmaker Laxman Utekar is his latest effort to spotlight unsung heroes from the state. Though an official announcement is yet to be made, sources say Utekar has been deeply invested in the project for some time.

“Vithabai was deeply committed to her art. She broke barriers in a male-dominated society and remains a true symbol of courage and empowerment,” said a source close to the filmmaker. “Shraddha is not only a talented dancer but also a good singer. Being Maharashtrian herself, she has an innate connection with the culture and language, which makes her an ideal fit for the role.”