Shraddha Fractures Toe on ‘Eetha’ Set

Shraddha Kapoor has fractured her toe while shooting a Lavani sequence for Laxman Utekar’s Eetha. The actor, who gained over 15 kilos to play a young Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, reportedly slipped during an intense Ajay–Atul–composed dance routine, losing balance and landing awkwardly on her left foot.

Dressed in a Nauvari saree and traditional jewellery for the high-energy number, Shraddha initially continued filming close-ups despite the injury. But the pain worsened during the Madh Island schedule, prompting the team to halt work.

“It’s a dancer’s role, and Lavani involves swift twists and twirls. While doing an intricate step, Shraddha slipped and fell. The shoot is called off until she recuperates,” a source said.