Should Superstars Stay Away From Fan-Meets?

What was meant to be a show of support turned fatal due to poor crowd management and lack of basic facilities. Vijay, who was expected to arrive at noon, reached the venue only at 7.40 pm. The hours-long wait swelled the restless crowd, which had no access to proper drinking water, let alone food.

This is not the first such incident linked to the actor’s political journey. Multiple deaths were reported during the launch of his party in October 2024.

Similar tragedies have marred other star-centric events. The memory of a fan’s death at Allu Arjun’s theatre meet during the release of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad still lingers.

Last month, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fan interaction in Birmingham turned chaotic when the actress arrived late and left within minutes. Disappointed fans voiced their anger online, and one young girl even fainted in the melee. Kareena did not issue an apology, and a close friend defended her, saying, “How is Bebo (Kareena) to blame if fans wait for her? Did she ask them to wait?”

Vijay has said he is “shattered” by the Karur incident, but many wonder if sympathetic words are enough.

Tamil actor Vishal Krishna underlined the need for stronger safeguards:

“Proper permission, police protection and barricading should be done. People will definitely throng to see an actor more than a politician, especially children. When have we seen children and women throng during political rallies except when a star is involved?”

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt raised the issue of accountability: “It is important for the organizers to have proper security in place. Hysteria might suit the stardom of a person, might add to their persona—but when lives are lost, who is responsible? The law and order machinery? The star? The organizers? I don’t think we will ever find the answer to that question.”

Political dream at risk?

A young colleague of Vijay, speaking anonymously, admitted the tragedy could impact his political ambitions:

“There is a lot of anger in Tamil Nadu. No one is going to tell you this, but the Vijay experience is going to dent his political career. When you don’t care about the lives of the people who make you who you are, then you don’t deserve their support.”

Reports suggest several individuals and organizations are filing FIRs against Vijay, signaling turbulent days ahead for the actor-turned-politician.

Fan frenzy can be dangerous

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reflected on the broader implications of fan frenzy: “What happened in Karur, with Vijay, is a tragic reminder that when star power blends with political aspirations, the stakes — and the risks — grow exponentially. Passion cannot be silenced, but it must be guided. Careful planning, crowd management, and responsibility are not just protocols — they are acts of respect for the love, trust, and hope fans place in those they admire. Only by honoring that devotion with foresight and care can admiration uplift, rather than destroy.

This is tragic! I’ve seen fan hysteria up close. During the promotion of our films, it was nearly impossible to get Mallika Sherawat out of a theatre once the crowd went berserk — it felt as if the world was ending. I remember the fear, the energy, the way admiration could suddenly feel dangerous.”