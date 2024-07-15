Shimmer Queens Slay in Style

From pop icons to Bollywood starlets, this trend is lighting up the fashion scene and becoming a hot favorite among young fashionistas, who are leading the sparkling revolution.

Shimmery fabrics are all over the season for good reasons, believes Pallavi Singhee, founder of Verb. She says, “Luminous fabrics made from sequins, metallic threads, or glitter-infused fabrics create that sparkly look on dresses. The catch-the-light quality of this fabric adds just the right degree of glamour to any outfit. Young girls are gaga over this trend because of its fun, youthful, and luxurious look. Parties, events, or night outs are all apt for sequin dresses. Therefore, they are the most popular among celebrities like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. It gives a lovely young lady a chance to showcase her vibrant personality and be a game-changer wherever she is.”

Make it shine:

This trend isn’t just about fashion; it’s a celebration of individuality, offering young women a luxurious and glamorous avenue to express themselves uniquely. The trend of young starlets donning sparkling mini dresses and showcasing them on popular social media platforms has significantly boosted its popularity, says Rahul Dayama, founding partner of fashion label Urbanic. He mentions, “This season’s trend of sparkling fabrics has resonated deeply with young women for its unparalleled glamour, sophistication, and dazzling appeal, suitable for various occasions from casual outings to glamorous soirées. Our latest collection for Savana has embraced these radiant fabrics, allowing wearers to effortlessly express their bold and chic personal style. Utilising elements like sequins, metallic threads, lurex, and glitter, we have ensured each garment radiates a captivating allure, enhancing the wearer’s confidence and charisma wherever they go.”

Celebrity love:

Recently, pop sensation Taylor Swift has been turning heads with her radiant stage outfits, setting the tone for the shimmering dress trend. Swift’s glittering ensembles on her Eras Tour have been nothing short of show-stopping, proving that a little sparkle goes a long way in making a big statement, highlights celebrity stylist Vikram Kapoor. He says, “Taylor’s shimmering short dresses, often embellished with sequins and crystals, have inspired fans worldwide to shimmy in sparkling outfits. Bollywood starlets Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, and Disha Patani are also riding the sparkling wave, showcasing their love for the shimmery little dress. These young actresses have been spotted at parties, events... flaunting their glitzy outfits that exude a fun, youthful vibe. While classic silver and gold are always in style, don’t shy away from vibrant colors like electric blue, emerald green, or hot pink this season.”

Style it with a twist

The shimmery little dress is versatile, effortlessly transitioning from day to night. Paired with the right accessories, it can create a variety of looks, from chic and elegant to bold and daring. Styling glitzy dresses is such a balancing act, remarks Singhee. Sharing the thumb rule for choosing the right fit, she says, “If you are curvier, choose fitted dresses that will nip at the waist. Petite figures might be more drawn to shorter hemlines in that it will lengthen the legs. Tall women can go for midi sparkling dresses for a proportional look.”

Whether you choose a flowing silhouette that moves gracefully or a structured design that accentuates your curves, choose a style that goes with your body type. For instance, an A-line dress provides a balanced look, while a fitted waist enhances hourglass figures, and shorter hemlines elongate petite frames.” — Pallavi Singhee