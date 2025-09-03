Shilpa’s Bastian Bids Adieu Amid Rs 60-cr Storm

Actress Shilpa Shetty announced that her much-loved Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra, will soon close its doors. The decision, described by Shetty as “the conclusion of a chapter,” comes as she and her husband, Raj Kundra, face serious allegations of cheating a businessman of `60 crore in connection with their former venture, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

A Farewell with Emotion

In an emotional social media post, Shilpa bid goodbye to the iconic eatery that shaped Mumbai’s dining and nightlife culture. “This Thursday signifies the conclusion of a chapter as we say goodbye to one of Mumbai’s most legendary spots — BASTIAN BANDRA,” she wrote, recalling countless memories and remarkable nights.

Closure Raises Eyebrows

While Shetty didn’t directly link the restaurant’s shutdown to the ongoing legal dispute, the timing has fueled speculation. The case has intensified public scrutiny around the couple, and many see the closure as more than just a business decision.

Brand Will Survive

Despite the Bandra outlet’s closure, Shetty assured fans that the Bastian brand will continue through its other location.