Shanaya’s Next Is A Survival Romance Thriller

Shanaya Kapoor’s debut may not have fetched instant accolades, but the young actor is in no mood to slow down. With few films lined up, she returns with Tu Yaa Main, a survival romance thriller that places her in completely unfamiliar territory. Playing an influencer caught in a life-and-death situation, Shanaya steps into a genre Bollywood has rarely explored — romance woven into a survival thriller.

At the trailer launch, Shanaya spoke candidly about the film, her preparation and her journey so far.

Excerpts:

How did the film come to you?

Mukesh sir (Mukesh Chhabra) sent me just two scenes — there was no full script. I read them and immediately knew I wanted to audition. He helped me record the scenes. When I finally met him, he showed immense belief in me. I’m here today because of that trust.

What convinced you once you read the full script?

Everything. It had love, horror, thriller, dance, comedy — nothing was missing. Romance inside a survival thriller felt completely fresh, and I couldn’t say no.

Your debut was romantic; this is very different. How was the transition?

It was challenging, and that excited me. This character has darker layers, internal conflict and survival instincts. I wanted to take that risk and grow as an actor.

Tell us about playing an influencer, Miss Vanity.

I’m glad we avoided clichés. She’s not a stereotype — she’s a very real girl thrown into a terrifying situation.

What was it like working with director Bijoy Nambiar?

Liberating. For the first time, I felt free to voice my ideas. If something didn’t feel right, we changed it. That freedom helped me truly live the character.

How does your personal life influence your acting?

A lot. I met several influencers, observed how they behave on and off camera, their lingo and routines. That duality helped shape my character.