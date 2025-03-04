Shama's fat-shaming jibe, just not cricket

Like all sportspersons, hitman Rohit Sharma is used to taking criticism in his stride. But Congress party spokesperson Shama Mohammed stretched things too far, fat-shaming the Team India captain, which left the country enraged. It led to a massive backlash on social media, triggered a political battle between the Congress and BJP, and ended with Shama Mohammed deleting her obnoxious post following her party’s intervention.While the storm raised by the Congress spokesperson will eventually die down, it has brought to the fore how fat shaming is still prevalent in India, with even the most educated class stooping low.Fitness Is Not One-Size-Fits-AllThe fitness expert asserts that Rohit Sharma does not fall into the categories of being unhealthy or unfit—it is a matter of his physical constitution. He has consistently maintained a robust physique despite the rigorous training regimen athletes follow.Take athletes like Rishabh Pant in cricket or Sania Mirza in tennis—both have been at the top of their respective sports despite not fitting the conventional “lean athlete” stereotype.“While fitness is often associated with lean physiques, it’s essential to recognize that body composition varies from person to person. Some individuals, despite rigorous training and elite athletic performance, naturally retain a fuller or stockier frame due to their genetics, metabolism, and body constitution,” says Zaineb Ali, a certified Pilates instructor and founder of Pilates & Beyond.Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, has always been a powerhouse on the court, relying on her strength, agility, and endurance rather than a particular body type. Her achievements prove that fitness isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about performance, stamina, and resilience.“The idea that a heavier frame equals poor fitness is outdated. Many world-class athletes break this stereotype, proving that functionality matters more than form. As long as an athlete can meet the demands of their sport, perform at an elite level, and maintain key fitness parameters, body shape is secondary. In short, fitness is not one-size-fits-all. The focus should be on what an athlete’s body can do rather than how it looks,” adds Zaineb.