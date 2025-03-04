Shama's fat-shaming jibe, just not cricket
Congress leader Shama Mohammed's post calling Rohit Sharma "fat" and "unimpressive" has got people riled up
Like all sportspersons, hitman Rohit Sharma is used to taking criticism in his stride. But Congress party spokesperson Shama Mohammed stretched things too far, fat-shaming the Team India captain, which left the country enraged. It led to a massive backlash on social media, triggered a political battle between the Congress and BJP, and ended with Shama Mohammed deleting her obnoxious post following her party’s intervention.
While the storm raised by the Congress spokesperson will eventually die down, it has brought to the fore how fat shaming is still prevalent in India, with even the most educated class stooping low.
Fitness Is Not One-Size-Fits-All
The fitness expert asserts that Rohit Sharma does not fall into the categories of being unhealthy or unfit—it is a matter of his physical constitution. He has consistently maintained a robust physique despite the rigorous training regimen athletes follow.
Take athletes like Rishabh Pant in cricket or Sania Mirza in tennis—both have been at the top of their respective sports despite not fitting the conventional “lean athlete” stereotype.
“While fitness is often associated with lean physiques, it’s essential to recognize that body composition varies from person to person. Some individuals, despite rigorous training and elite athletic performance, naturally retain a fuller or stockier frame due to their genetics, metabolism, and body constitution,” says Zaineb Ali, a certified Pilates instructor and founder of Pilates & Beyond.
Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, has always been a powerhouse on the court, relying on her strength, agility, and endurance rather than a particular body type. Her achievements prove that fitness isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about performance, stamina, and resilience.
“The idea that a heavier frame equals poor fitness is outdated. Many world-class athletes break this stereotype, proving that functionality matters more than form. As long as an athlete can meet the demands of their sport, perform at an elite level, and maintain key fitness parameters, body shape is secondary. In short, fitness is not one-size-fits-all. The focus should be on what an athlete’s body can do rather than how it looks,” adds Zaineb.
DAMAGE CONTROL
In light of recent reactions, the Congress has chosen to separate itself from Shama Mohamed’s statement and has requested that she remove the post.
“Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Needs to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had,” it read.
Following the backlash, she chose to remove all her posts.
DEFENDS HER STATEMENT
“It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying it? It is a democracy…”
BCCI SLAMS SHAMA
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has slammed Shama Mohamed for her remarks, calling them unfortunate.
“It’s very unfortunate that this kind of remark about our captain (Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma) has come from a person who holds a responsible position, especially at a time when Team India is playing an ICC tournament and is all set to play the semi-final match,” Saikia stated.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
