Sham Kaushal Roped For Action Sequence In ‘Peddi’

With his recent films falling short of expectations, Ram Charan is determined to bounce back with his upcoming film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

The film is said to feature high-octane action, and for its climax sequence — currently being shot — the makers have brought in renowned action choreographer Sham Kaushal. A source close to the project reveals, “The action sequence choreographed by Sham Kaushal is being filmed in a steel factory in Hyderabad. It’s a major face-off between Ram Charan and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar.”

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, Peddi also features Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani.