Shah Rukh Khan’s King Inspired by Léon: The Professional

While excitement around the project is already high, a lesser-known detail has now come to light — the Sidharth Anand directorial is reportedly inspired by the 1994 French cult classic Léon: The Professional.

Directed by Luc Besson, Léon followed the story of a reclusive hitman who forms an unlikely bond with a young girl and trains her to avenge the murder of her family. Starring Jean Reno and a young Natalie Portman, the film went on to become one of the most celebrated action thrillers of its time.

In King, Shah Rukh Khan is said to step into a character broadly inspired by Reno’s role, while his daughter Suhana Khan, making her theatrical debut, plays his on-screen protégée. Abhishek Bachchan essays the antagonist.





An industry insider clarifies that King is not a frame-by-frame remake but a loose adaptation. “The emotional core of Léon serves as a reference point, but there are significant changes to the script. The scale, action set pieces, and drama have been amplified to suit a classic Shah Rukh Khan entertainer,” the source says.

The father-daughter casting reportedly played a key role in shaping the narrative. “This is the first time Shah Rukh and Suhana are sharing screen space, and the mentor–protégé dynamic felt ideal for her big-screen launch.”

Interestingly, King is not the first Indian film to draw inspiration from Léon. In 2000, Bichhoo, starring Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji, was adapted from the same source, introducing Indian audiences to a similar blend of emotional drama and action.

