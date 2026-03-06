Shah Rukh Khan in Rajini’s ‘Jailer 2’?

The rumour that Shah Rukh Khan will be doing a cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which has been doing the rounds for a while now, appears to be confirmed, going by an Instagram post by Mohanlal's personal stylist Jishad Shamsudeen.

On the last day of the Jailer 2 shoot, Mohanlal’s stylist Jishad shared an AI-generated image that quickly caught fans’ attention. It showed a grey-haired Shah Rukh Khan driving a car, with Mohanlal seated beside him, and Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar occupying the back seats. The caption read ‘Kandippa irukkum (Definitely will be there). The post went viral, with fans treating it as confirmation that all four stars will be seen in one frame in the film, even though the production house has not yet made an announcement on SRK’s involvement.