Shabana Azmi Honoured in New York

The legendary Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York, which has trained icons like Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro, has extended a rare honour to veteran actor Shabana Azmi. After watching her acclaimed solo play Broken Images, the institute’s President, Victoria Kraner personally invited Shabana Azmi to visit the school and conduct an acting masterclass for NYU theatre students. This marks a historic moment, as Azmi is the first Indian actor ever to receive such an invitation from the institution regarded as the mecca of acting.

Shabana Azmi is delighted, said, “Yes, I have been invited to hold a masterclass at Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. Like all recognitions, this too motivates me to keep working, and never stop to admire yourself. And if the recognition for your work does our country proud, then I am happy.”