Shaadi Without the ‘Saat Phere’

People are shelling out big bucks for a happily-ever-after, but in the latest party trend the wedding itself is missing. Fake weddings are fast becoming a new social phenomenon. No bride, no groom, no rituals, yet the dance floor is packed and the atmosphere feels exactly like a big fat Indian wedding.

In Hyderabad, the concept first took shape when Hype Consulting Services introduced the idea of a fake sangeet, kick-starting the trend in the city. Founder Mikhail Wadhwani explains the appeal. “For those away from home, it’s the perfect excuse to soak up the wedding vibes. With music and décor that transport you straight into a themed celebration, it’s an experience far more memorable than a typical night out at a club. The experience is unlike any other, featuring creative promotions, signature wedding-style cocktails, mehendi counters and exciting interactive activities.”

What draws people in is the freedom to relax, drink and let loose with friends, enjoying the festive atmosphere without the usual family obligations that come with weddings. “To nail the experience, we focus on a mandatory ethnic dress code, a wedding-themed menu and a DJ playing Bollywood tracks that bring the wedding energy alive,” Wadhwani adds.

While many see these events as playful celebrations, others feel they make traditional rituals seem less serious. City-based influencer Tanisha Patangay, who attended one such event, recalls her first reaction. “When I first heard ‘fake wedding event,’ I thought, wow, that’s actually brilliant. All the excitement of a wedding, but none of the formalities. The vibe was super relaxed and everyone could rock their outfits without worrying about judgment. The best part? Complete strangers instantly clicked on the dance floor. What started as a laid-back evening soon felt like one big, joyous baarat.”

Curiosity drew her in, she says, because the concept felt refreshingly different. Weddings are always festive, and the idea of capturing just that celebratory spirit without the ceremonies was hard to resist.

Industry estimates suggest that immersive “fake wedding” experiences could capture a significant share of the entertainment segment within India’s wedding market by 2026. Much of the momentum is expected to come from Gen Z attendees aged 18 to 26, who are increasingly drawn to experience-driven social events.

For 23-year-old Kritika Das, the novelty of the idea was part of the fun. “One of the most unusual parts was getting fully dressed in mehendi outfits. With games, photo booths and dancing, and people mostly from the same age group, it felt more like a lively social celebration.”

For DJs and event curators, the concept also brings creative freedom. DJ Paroma, a familiar name in the city’s music circuit, has experienced the trend firsthand. “I’ve dabbled in a few fake wedding setups, and each one has been pure fun. Once, someone requested Billo Rani, a song I’d never drop at a crowded nightclub. I just grinned, told them I’d see if I had it and later casually mentioned it wasn’t working.”

She also remembers one particularly extravagant event. “The memory that will stay with me forever has to be the event Prism Club threw in Hyd. They went all out, dhols, a baraat at the entrance, and even turned the resident DJ into a ‘Dulha’… hahaha.”

Do such celebrations risk trivialising long-held traditions? Some in the industry take a more relaxed view. “If this is the direction the new gen is headed, then we might as well embrace it. Having been in the industry for over fifteen years, I’ve witnessed countless shifts in how events are curated. Together, we can craft moments that everyone will remember. At the end of the day, it’s all about openness. There’s no solemnity here, rituals are just part of the concept. So come, dive in, enjoy the vibe and leave with memories. All good, as long as we’re not talking a fake wedding happening in real life,” the spokesperson laughed.

One thing is clear, the party landscape is evolving rapidly. Gen Z are increasingly choosing experiences over conventions. Add décor, DJ beats and endless dancing and these “fake weddings” offer joy of celebration without responsibilities of a real ceremony.