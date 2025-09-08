Sexual Wellness Equals Total Wellness

Every year, September 4th is observed as World Sexual Health Day. Sexual health is vital because it promotes overall physical and mental wellbeing, ensuring access to safe, respectful and pleasurable sexual experiences free from coercion, discrimination and violence. The reasons why Sexual Health is important are:

Overall Health and Wellbeing: Sexual health is an integral part of total health, influencing both the physical and mental state.

Prevention of Harm: It involves protecting oneself and others from Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), unintended pregnancies, and the adverse health consequences of unprotected sex.

Personal Fulfillment: A positive approach to sexuality allows for pleasurable and safe sexual experiences that contribute to personal satisfaction and a better quality of life.

Healthy Relationships: It is fundamental to having respectful, consensual and safe sexual and romantic relationships.

Empowerment and Freedom: Sexual health empowers individuals to make informed choices about their bodies and sexuality, free from coercion, discrimination and violence.

Public Health and Community Wellbeing: A society where sexual health is prioritized benefits from stronger relationships and healthier communities, promoting social and economic development.

Lifespan Relevance: Sexual health is relevant throughout a person's entire life, from adolescence to old age, not just during reproductive years.

The goal of sexual health is to achieve a state of physical, emotional, mental and social wellbeing in relation to sexuality, which means having a positive and respectful approach to sexuality and sexual relationships. Sex can have physical and emotional benefits. Healthy sexual life will reduce the risk of heart disease, prostate enlargement in men, depression and suicides among other things. It helps couples to bond better and improve the intimacy.

Sexual health can be achieved by the following means.

Access to Information: Having accurate, comprehensive information about sex and sexuality is crucial.

Access to Healthcare: This includes access to sexual health services, STI testing and treatment, contraception and support for unplanned pregnancies.

Respectful Environment: Living in a society that affirms and promotes sexual health and where human rights related to sexuality are protected.

Sex and sexuality are a part of life. Let us strive to live a sex-inclusive healthy life.