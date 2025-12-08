Sexual Health Education is Necessary

I’m a 21-year-old college girl. I don’t know why, but I hate all references to sex. In fact, I feel nauseated by kissing or pregnancy scenes in movies. My friends always talk about boys, but I don’t think about them, and I’m scared when my parents bring up the topic of marriage. I would like to make it clear that I am not a lesbian, and I had a normal childhood. My elder sister, who makes me read your columns as she wants me to be educated about sexual issues, feels I’m abnormal. Sometimes I feel that too. What do you think is my problem?

You seem to have a mental block. As I don’t have any information about your childhood, I am not able to guess the cause. Your elder sister is quite right — every individual must have sexual health education to lead a healthy and enriched life. Sexual health education is as necessary as learning to read and write, cook or drive a vehicle. I suggest you consult a cognitive behavioural therapist to overcome your negative thought processes.

I’m a 40-year-old woman. Recently, my husband removed his foreskin as part of a religious ritual. Since then, I don’t get the sexual pleasure I got earlier. Since my husband’s penis is now rough and there’s no lubrication, I experience pain. What am I to do? Can the foreskin be regrafted?

The circumcision your husband underwent is not the cause of your problem. Most probably you are not lubricating sufficiently during intercourse. Spend more time on foreplay, get aroused well and then try for genital sex. If necessary, you can use a lubricant like Aloe vera Gel.

The writer is a sexologist. Mail him at dr.narayana@deccanmail.com