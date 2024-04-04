Sensual Sonakshi: In the foot-tapping number Tilasmi Bahein

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has released its second song, named Tilasmi Bahein. Sonakshi Sinha makes her most stunning appearance in the song, which was composed by Bhansali.

Sharing her thoughts on her transformation from the innocent and naive role she played in Dabangg to the beautiful, perky, and foot-tapping persona she portrays in Heeramandi, the actress says, “I channel the character of Fareedan with effortless grace. This music stays long after it fades, and I hope it captivates the listener as well.” The actress took to her social media to post the music video and captioned it, “She moves like magic, welcome to the world of Fareedan.” The song is set against Heeramandi’s backdrop.