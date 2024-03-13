Self-Love is the key to happiness

A deeply moving novel about single parenting, second chances, self-love, true happiness, and discovering one’s self-worth. Bestselling author Kennedy Ryan knows how to touch on contemporary issues and weave them into a riveting romantic novel. And her latest, This Could Be Us is no exception. Soledad Barnes is a wonderful person to be with. She is hands-on and proud of her spic and span house and culinary skills. A stay-at-home mother, Soledad rustles up delicious meals for her husband Edward, and their three daughters, Lupe, Inez, and Lottie.

Edward works in a bakeware company and is always ‘busy’ at work. It’s only when Edward is arrested and put in jail for embezzlement that Soldead learns about her philandering husband’s randy affairs and unethical work practices. Overnight her world is turned upside down. Not someone who will wallow in self-pity, Soledad dons the role of a single parent and starts working from home to take care of her daughters and get food on the table. She bakes and starts pop-up services. Her salad dressing vinaigrette becomes an instant hit on social media. The internet users call it Soledad’s ‘viral dressing.’

Although, dark clouds are looming in Soledad’s life, she learns to embrace the challenges and, in the process, understands her worth. She realises the importance of loving oneself. Because it’s only when you love yourself that you can love somebody else.

Meanwhile, Judah Cross, an accountant, who exposed Edward’s murky deals crosses her path at a Christmas party. Judah has two sons, Aaron and Adam. Both are autistic. While one excels in academics the other has a creative bend. From the first meeting itself, Judah and Soledad are drawn towards each other. The author builds up the

chemistry between these two family-oriented characters in a very touching manner. As much as Soledad tries, she is unable to stop thinking about Judah. The budding romance between the duo is drool-worthy. But what sets this mature romance novel apart from other romcoms is that the hardships and second love chances become a journey of self-discovery for both the leading characters (Soledad and Judah). Tough times don’t last long but tough people do.