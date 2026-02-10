Self-Expression & the Look of Love

Valentine’s Day fashion has officially broken up with clichés. Gone are the days when love-day dressing meant squeezing into a red bodycon or borrowing your partner’s aesthetic. In 2026, celebrities are rewriting the rules — and the message is loud and clear: dress for yourself first. Romance is still in the mix, but it now shares space with confidence, individuality, and personal power.

From Bollywood icons embracing soft-glam sarees to Hollywood stars leaning into sharp tailoring and monochrome moods, Valentine’s season style has become less about impressing someone else and more about expressing who you are.

Romance, Reimagined

Red and pink still reign supreme around Valentine’s Day, but celebrities are using these colours in far more nuanced ways. Instead of loud, obvious romance, we’re seeing muted roses, wine reds, dusty blush and deep maroons take centre stage.

Deepika Padukone’s recent appearances in fluid red sarees with minimal embellishment prove that romance doesn’t need excess. The silhouette stays classic, but the styling — bare makeup, sleek hair, and statement earrings — feels modern and effortless. It’s romance without the performance. On the global front, Zendaya has mastered the art of romantic minimalism. Her Valentine-adjacent looks often feature clean lines, corseted gowns, or tailored dresses in soft hues, paired with almost no accessories. The takeaway? Let the cut do the talking. “Choose one romantic element — colour, fabric, or silhouette — and keep everything else pared back,” says fashion expert Davina Smith.

Soft Glam Sarees









Indian celebrities are leaning hard into soft-glam ethnic wear, and it’s the perfect Valentine’s Day inspiration. Think chiffon, organza, satin, and georgette sarees in pastel pinks, peaches, lilacs, and champagne golds.

Alia Bhatt’s understated saree moments show how less can be more. Light fabrics, subtle draping, glossy skin, and barely-there jewellery make these looks wearable for dinners, date nights, or even self-dates. The focus is on comfort and grace rather than heavy drama.

This shift reflects a broader change: Valentine’s dressing doesn’t have to scream “occasion.” It can simply feel good. “Affordable brands and local boutiques now offer pastel sarees under ?3,000 that mimic celebrity silhouettes — style them with a simple blouse and modern makeup,” explains fashion designer Neetu Singh.

Tailoring, the New Romance





One of the biggest style shifts this Valentine’s season is the rise of power tailoring. Celebrities are choosing sharp suits, corset blazers, waistcoats, and structured dresses — redefining romance as confidence.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has repeatedly proven that a well-fitted suit can be just as seductive as a gown. Monochrome tailoring in white, beige, black, or deep red sends a clear message: romance can be bold, self-assured, and unapologetic.

Hollywood stars like Hailey Bieber and Rihanna have also embraced oversized blazers, trousers, and menswear-inspired silhouettes around Valentine’s season, often styled with heels or bold lips to balance the edge. “A tailored blazer with a fitted top, straight-leg trousers, and statement heels works for dinner, drinks, or a solo night out,” adds Singh.

Monochrome Magic

Celebrities love monochrome looks during Valentine’s season — and for good reason. Dressing head-to-toe in one colour instantly looks expensive, intentional, and powerful.

Whether it’s all-black for mysterious romance, all-white for soft confidence, or all-red for bold self-love, monochrome outfits dominate celebrity street style and event looks. The key lies in mixing textures: satin with crepe, leather with knit, chiffon with silk. Monochrome also translates beautifully to affordable fashion, making it one of the easiest celebrity trends to recreate.

Style hack: Keep shades within the same colour family but vary fabrics to add depth without breaking the look.

“This Valentine’s season, celebrities are ditching heavy accessories in favour of statement pieces. One bold ring, sculptural earrings, or a standout bag replaces layers of jewellery,” says stylist Anika Rao. Hair and makeup follow the same philosophy: glossy skin, soft waves, slick buns, or clean ponytails paired with either a bold lip or defined eyes — never both. The result? A look that feels effortless yet impactful.

Dressing for You Is the Point

What stands out most about celebrity Valentine’s fashion in 2026 isn’t a specific colour or silhouette — it’s the mindset. Love-day dressing is no longer about dressing for someone. It’s about dressing as yourself. “A romantic saree, a sharp suit, a monochrome dress, or jeans and heels, celebrities are showing that confidence is the most attractive thing you can wear,” adds Rao.

This Valentine’s Day, take inspiration — not pressure — from celebrity style. Choose what makes you feel powerful, comfortable, and seen. Because the biggest fashion trend this season isn’t romance. It’s self-expression.

V-DAY DRESS CODE

• Loud romantic colours are taking a backseat; muted roses, wine reds,

dusty blush, oxblood, and deep maroons take centre stage

• Fluid red sarees with minimal embellishment capture the new trend

• Sharp suits, corset blazers, waistcoats, and structured dresses

are redefining romance as confidence

• If you are going for the monochrome look, keep shades within the

same colour family but vary fabrics to add depth