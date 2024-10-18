Seek and ye shall find

The evolution of how we herald God reflects the involved nature of spirituality. Artist Arpitha Reddy’s latest exhibition at Kalakriti Art Gallery presents Lord Vishnu’s omnipresent nature through her acrylics and a unique glazing style of watercolours on canvas. Titled “Vishwam”, her artwork reflects the societal and cultural shift in which people seek the Lord, illumining both communal and personal connections to the divine. In “Vishwam”, she illustrates the “Dashavataras” — the ten incarnations of Vishnu — inviting viewers to witness how these ancient narratives continue to resound.

Also, at the heart of the display is the “Namam”, a revered symbol representing Vishnu’s eternal presence. Each avatar depicted within the “Namam” portrays the cyclical nature of existence — creation, preservation, and destruction. Arpitha’s use of acrylics enhances the depth of her paintings, bringing forth resounding colours that embody the vitality of spirituality. “Each avatar tells a story of hope and resilience,” she explains.

Arpitha defines how her art is connected to her spiritual journey, using Vishnu’s teachings to find balance. “My creative process is intertwined with the teachings of Vishnu, who embodies preservation and harmony. Each brushstroke becomes a meditation. I hope that my work resonates with others, encouraging them to seek their unique connections to the divine and find solace in their own spiritual explorations,” she tells us.

In addition to celebrating Lord Vishnu, her work aligns with the growing interest in interfaith dialogue and ecumenical movements, promoting unity among diverse beliefs. “Art is a bridge between the sacred and the contemporary,” she says, adding, “I am aiming to foster understanding and appreciation for various spiritual paths through my exhibition. The transition emphasises unity and respect in the pursuit of spirituality. In every stroke, I take a step toward understanding myself.”

The exhibit is on view till November 20 at Kalakriti Art Gallery in Banjara Hills.