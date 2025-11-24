Secretions Do Not Cause Health Problems

Sir, I am a 24-year-old man, and for the past five years, I have been passing semen in urine in the mornings. Because of that I have been suffering from pain in my back, knees and legs. I haven’t been able to get a proper erection and my penis has become very loose. I have tried a lot of Unani medicines but they haven’t resulted in a permanent cure. Please suggest medicines that will stop discharge of semen in the urine.

What you pass along with your urine is not semen, but secretions of the urethral glands. If a man has constipation and exerts pressure while passing stools, this pressure is relayed from the rectum to the prostate gland and the urethra. Due to this pressure, these glands are squeezed and little secretions will accumulate in the urinary passage. When urine is being passed, these accumulated secretions will be routed out along with the urine. These secretions will not produce any health problems.

I am a 28-year-old man. I got married two months back. Initially, we didn’t have sex because of the pain she felt. But now, we have sex almost every day. But lately, I do not feel anything like orgasm and I don’t feel that my wife’s vagina is tight. I ejaculate due to movement not by feelings. What could be the reason for this? Is it due to the excess fluid she secretes?

It is difficult for me to come to a definitive conclusion without knowing all the facts. However, since you have been married only for two months and your wife has not yet had a vaginal delivery, the chances of her vagina being lax are limited. Most likely she may be lubricating profusely and this may make the coital thrusting slippery without giving you a tight grip. You can try rear entry posture for better grip. Alternately she can take an antihistamine tablet which might reduce the vaginal secretions. Check with your doctor.

The writer is a sexologist. Mail him atdr.narayana@deccanmail.com