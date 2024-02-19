Scent-Sational

In a press interview actress Emma Stone shared her secret to good sleep – a generous spray of Chanel’s Gardenia perfume before bed, which helps her fall asleep instantly. Similarly, actress Miranda Kerr’s go-to cure for heartbreak was a consultation with an aromatherapist, who created a special blend of essential oils to activate her heart chakra. Reportedly, even actress Salma Hayak swears by lavender oil to keep stress at bay. What’s common between all these celebrity hacks is the use of correct aromas to beat lifestyle stress while staying away from unnecessary medications. And, that’s a legit reason to switch to regular use of perfumes and diffusers to beat depression and increase productivity on gloomy, cold days.

Evoke a sense of calm

As the seasons gracefully transition, our sartorial choices evolve in sync with the changing landscapes. In the heat of summer, lighter and citrusy scents effortlessly waft from our skin, complementing the rising temperatures. And, when the air turns chilly and the environment dries, a subtle shift is required in our fragrance selection.

Manoj Arora, MD of Sachee-rome, sheds light on the enchanting symphony of scents that can elevate one’s mood. He emphasizes the prominence of woody tones like Oud, Sandalwood, Oakmoss, and Patchouli as winter fragrances. Musks, leather, and ambers contribute to a harmonious blend, while oriental notes like Benzoin, Vanilla, Incense, Myrrh, Labdanum, and Elemi infuse warmth into the cold-weather perfumes.

The fragrance expert recommends indulging in fragrances such as Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium, Paco Rabanne One Million, and Tom Ford Noir Extreme for winter days. Speaking about wellness scents, he informs, “As the demand for holistic wellness products has gone up, we have created two ranges – Sach Natura and Sach Veda – focusing on natural fragrances and Ayurveda-inspired scents respectively. Using the Ayurveda principles, we have combined the synergy of Ayurvedic oils and essential oils to create scents that promote holistic wellness, harmony, and vitality.” And, to ensure that the scent lingers for long, he adds, “Select a heavier and more robust fragrance, and apply it on your skin directly and cover it with your wool clothes to stay warm and fragrant.”

Self-expressing scents

The winter season demands a fragrance that not only complements the body temperature but also activates the body’s heat points for mood elevation. In this seasonal symphony, fragrances become more than a sensory delight; they become a tool for enhancing mood. According to Astha Suri, founder of homegrown brand Naso, “Perfumes can play a significant role in wellness by influencing mood, promoting relaxation, and overall well-being. In colder seasons, popular fragrance flavors are saffron, musk, amber, and wood infused paired with spices like pepper for their warming and comforting qualities. Some of our scents not only evoke a feeling of comfort but also have healing properties; for instance, Oud mud stimulates circulation and eases the mind, while saffron infused in musk and amber increases focus and concentration, acting as an aphrodisiac. Wearing a fragrance that resonates with you can boost self-esteem and allow your personality to shine.”

Goodbye gloom

The winter season, often characterised by a drop in energy and motivation due to staying indoors, can be balanced with an artful blend of fragrances. Pulkit Malhotra, head perfumer at Mocesma, highlights the significance of correct fragrances and diffusers to combat seasonal gloom. Fragrance flavors like warm vanilla, comforting cedarwood, uplifting citrus, and spicy cinnamon create a cozy atmosphere, contributing to a sense of well-being. Recommending the ‘Noir’ fragrance from his winter range, he mentions, “The top benefits of using perfumes in day-to-day life include boosting confidence, reducing stress and anxiety, improving mood, and creating a positive first impression. Fragrances with calming notes like lavender or invigorating scents such as citrus can have a therapeutic effect, promoting a sense of balance and relaxation in daily activities.”

Happy spirits

According to experts, scents are seasonal and should be styled accordingly. There-fore, when the body temperature is low, the application of warmer scents with woody notes like Oudh, spices, and cinnamon activates inner energy. Esha Tiwari, founder of Kastoor, brings a historical perspective, emphasizing the role of Ittars in shaping emotional well-being. Drawing inspiration from earlier times, Tiwari says, “In earlier times, Ittars were prescribed rather than selected. Warmer denser notes for winters and fresher oceanic notes like Vetiver for summers were used to help cool down one’s temperament. Scents are like a second skin, and when you are laden with pure scents that are without any alcohol or chemicals on your skin, it takes your body temperature and opens up to evolve on your skin exclusively.”