Savitri garu was like a mother to me, says Chiranjeevi

BVS Prakash
4 April 2024 7:25 PM GMT (Update:2024-04-04 19:25:27)
He reflects on the actress’ maternal influence, revealing a cherished bond with her
Megastar Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his wife Surekha, launched the book Savitri Classics, paying tribute to the legendary actress Savitri.

“I often watch Savitri garu’s movies. I am overwhelmed and at a loss for words to speak about Savitri garu, who is like a mother to me,” he expressed. He considered the opportunity to launch the book invaluable and stated, “The fact that this event is happening with my presence makes me very happy.”

Earlier, he launched another book compiled by Savitri’s daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari, reminiscing about his experience acting alongside Savitri in Punadhirallu. Chiranjeevi is currently engrossed in Vishwambhara to restore his winning streak following the lukewarm reception of his last release, Bholaa Shankar.

