‘Sarkar 4’ in the Offing

Ram Gopal Varma is all set to begin the fourth instalment of his Sarkar franchise in May. “It will star Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan as father and son, as in the first three films. The rest of the cast is different this time,” reveals Ramu.

How will Sarkar 4 differ from the earlier instalments?

Says Ramu, “That I won’t be able to explain right now. But obviously, both the Bachchans are very different actors today from what they were when we shot the first three Sarkar films. Also, the politics of Maharashtra has changed drastically. We have to keep all this in mind for Part 4.”

Ramu is clearly thrilled about reuniting the Bachchans on screen.