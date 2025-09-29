‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali Taught Me Everything About Cinema’

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who is reuniting with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 18 years for Love & War, described the director as a guiding force in his craft.

Ranbir, who made his acting debut with Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007, credits the filmmaker with “seeding” his understanding of cinema. Speaking during an Insta live session to mark his 43rd birthday on his brand ARKS’ account, Ranbir said, “Love & War is directed by the man who taught me everything about cinema; whatever I know about acting was seeded in by him, and he was a master then. I’m working with him 18 years later, and he’s an even bigger master today. So I’m very happy with that collaboration,” he added.

Ranbir also revealed his plans to step behind the camera in the next couple of years. Responding to a fan’s question, he said, “I am dying to direct a movie. I have actually started a writers’ room recently. I am trying to inspire myself with the two ideas I have. I am starting to work on it, but it is definitely on my to-do list.”

While Love & War is slated for release on March 20, 2026, the actor also revealed that Animal Park is expected to go on floors in 2027.