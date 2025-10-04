Sam’s ‘New Beginnings’ Post Sparks Speculation

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu set social media abuzz after she teased fans with a cryptic Instagram post titled “New Beginnings.” The picture showed the front wall of what appears to be her new home, with her nickname ‘SAM’ on it.

Though it’s unclear whether the property is in Hyderabad or Mumbai, fans read between the lines amid rumours about Samantha’s personal life. She’s often been seen with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of the Raj & DK duo, including visiting his family in Detroit and walking hand-in-hand with him at Dubai Fashion Week.



