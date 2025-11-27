‘Same Food For All On Set’

There may be some who believe that Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ tagline is just a façade. But, every now and then, evidence to the contrary pops up. The latest is his decision, along the lines of largess often displayed by Telugu Superstar Prabhas, to provide food for the entire unit of the film he’s working on.

The meals will be served by a dedicated team operating Salman’s ‘Being Haangry’ services from a van.

A close friend of Salman says, “On the sets of his under-production war film Battle Of Galwan, Salman was brainstorming with director Apoorva Lakhia when he came up with the idea of serving food for the entire unit. He hated the idea of the food hierarchy on the sets, under which meals of different quality are served to the stars and the rest of the team.”