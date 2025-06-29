Samantha & Raj May Make It Official Soon

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are said to be planning to formalise their relationship by the end of the year, according to a source close to the couple. “They are deeply committed to each other and are looking to take the next step in their journey together,” the source shared.

Amid speculation surrounding Raj’s previous marriage, the source clarified: “He is formally separated. In fact, Samantha would never be in a relationship with someone who was not legally and emotionally free. Their relationship began after his separation, nearly two years ago, during a time when he was living independently.”

There has also been some misinformation about Raj’s personal life. “Reports claiming he has a daughter from his previous marriage are completely unfounded,” the source added. “He has no children from that relationship.”

Samantha has chosen to remain silent about her personal life. “She has never felt the need to address speculation,” the source said. “She continues to maintain her privacy with dignity.”