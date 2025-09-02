Sam Finds Her Sartorial Voice

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sense of fashion is about self-expression. The actor made a quick trip to Dubai for designer Krésha Bajaj, who opened Dubai Fashion Week with her Spring/Summer 2026 collection, ‘The Archive of Fitting Things.’ Keeping it chic yet understated, Samantha wore an embellished navy-blue sequinned top paired with cigarette-black trousers by Krésha, accentuating her toned, lithe frame.

“As an actor, I’m always portraying someone else. Fashion allows me to express who I am — something I don’t always get the chance to do on screen,” she says.

When defining herself, Samantha insists authenticity is her greatest strength. “I don’t wake up wanting to influence anyone. I try to be real and honest, despite the ups and downs. Maybe that comes across as relatable, because I’m simply being me.”

She admits she’s a work in progress. “I’m constantly working on myself so the future me will be proud of me.”

If she could meet her 20-year-old self, Samantha says with a smile, “I’d give her a tight hug and tell her — it’s going to be alright.”

Designer Krésha Bajaj, who counts Samantha as a close friend, describes her collection as “dreamy, structured, and liberating.” She believes Samantha embodies its essence: “Unapologetic, powerful, and a go-getter.”

Their fashion collaborations have been memorable — from warrior-inspired couture to reimagined classics. One standout moment: transforming Samantha’s wedding dress into a stunning evening gown. “Krésha has international sensibilities. Her collections are a romance between past and present, modern and traditional. I’m thrilled she’s finally landed here, and incredibly proud of her,” Samantha says.

At 38, Samantha’s style remains effortless, favouring easy, ready-to-wear silhouettes. Yet, her wardrobe has a recurring theme — black. “My fashion must-haves? A black dress, slim-fitted trousers… and then just keep adding more blacks,” she laughs.

Known for her dedication to fitness and wellness, Samantha admits her relationship with food has evolved. “I’m no longer a foodie. I automatically prefer what’s healthy.”