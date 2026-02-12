‘Salman Wants To Look 40 at 60’

The release of Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan has been postponed from March to August. And the reason is that there’s extensive post-production work required – not on the battle scenes, but on the star himself!

According to an informed source, “A lot of Salman’s scenes are being photo-shopped to make him look younger. He may be 60 but wants to look 40 on screen. And nothing wrong with that. Salman’s fans want to see him as young and handsome as he was 20 years ago.”

Apparently, all the 50-plus A-listers of Bollywood follow the photo-shopping technique to look younger on screen.