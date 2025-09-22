Salman To Take A Break After Grueling Ladakh Shoot

Defying age, Salman Khan recently completed a 15-day schedule in Ladakh for Apoorva Lakhia’s war film The Battle of Galwan, shooting in temperatures as low as 1°C.

The extreme conditions have taken a toll on the actor. A close friend says, “The altitude and freezing temperatures have affected Salman’s respiratory system. He is taking a short break after the Ladakh schedule.”

Shooting is set to resume in two weeks, with Salman now completing the rest of the film in one long schedule.

The Battle of Galwan, set during the Indo-China War of 1962, required Salman to adopt a strict discipline to portray a real-life soldier—something producers initially doubted he could manage with his usual self-designed routine.