Salman Teams Up With Vamshi

If sources are to be believed, Dil Raju is set to join hands with Salman Khan for a big-ticket entertainer, likely to go on floors as early as April. The project will also mark Vamshi Paidipally’s Bollywood debut. “The producer-director duo is contemplating the option and plans to get back to Salman with a plan soon. Vamshi plans to present Salman in a way audiences like to see him. The pre-production is going on in full swing, and the makers aim to take the film on floors in April,” says the source.

Earlier, Dil Raju had hinted at the film, ending months of speculation. “Salman has given a clear green signal to the script after an extensive narration and is excited to team up with the Tollywood team this time,” he adds. With his approval in place, the team has entered pre-production, focusing on casting, locations and key crew. The collaboration brings together a strong cross-industry lineup, making it a closely watched pan-Indian projects.



