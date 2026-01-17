Salman Meets Defence Minister

Amid ongoing discussions surrounding director Apoorva Lakhia’s war film Battle of Galwan, actor Salman Khan has personally met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure full compliance with official guidelines ahead of the film’s release.

The film is a cinematic recreation of the 2020 India–China Galwan Valley clash, in which soldiers of the Indian Army’s 16 Bihar Regiment, led by Colonel B. Santosh Babu, engaged troops of China’s People’s Liberation Army.

“All government guidelines are being followed. Salman has met Rajnath Singhji, and the film has been developed strictly as per protocol,” a source close to the project said.

“The bigger concern now is audience response. War films have been struggling at the box office. Much depends on Border 2 — its performance could significantly influence the fate of Battle of Galwan.”

With sensitivities high and box-office stakes even higher, the makers are treading cautiously as the film moves closer to release.

MEA distances itself from ‘Battle Of Galwan’

Ahead of the release of Salman Khan’s movie Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said issues regarding film-making in India are looked after by “relevant authorities”, and the MEA has “no role” in this or such ventures. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding film-making in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures.”