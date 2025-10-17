Salman Khan At Work: Wrapped In High Security

There’s a three-layer ring of security in place around Salman Khan on the sets of his underproduction film Battle Of Galwan. A source close to the project says, “Salman travels nationally and internationally with his private security guard (Sheroo), and a core security of 15 other trained commandos. Then there is the third tier of security provided by the government. When they were shooting in Leh, the government provided the security net normally given only to VVIP politicians.”

Says the source, “The entire cast and crew of the Battle Of Galwan have to surrender their cellphones a mile away from the actual location, as Salman can be tracked down through any phone present on location. Neither Salman himself nor director Apoorva Lakhia are exempt from this rule. At the end of each day, every crew member’s phone is scrutinized for suspicious movement. Guests wanting to meet Salman on the sets have to get their Aadhaar cards scanned and approved in advance.”

Isn’t it cumbersome to shoot with so many hurdles? “Fifteen security guards are on the set with him but they are trained to make themselves inconspicuous - not once does Apoorva Lakhia have to yell at them for coming in the way of the camera,” says the source.