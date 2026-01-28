Salman Goes All In on 'Battle of Galwan' After 'Border 2' Success

Salman Khan is set to shoot an additional 6–7 minute battle sequence for Battle of Galwan, a move expected to add nearly Rs 3 crore to the film’s budget. According to an informed source, “This seeming afterthought is not really an afterthought. Salman wanted to shoot the battle sequence. But dropped it as it would spiral the budget. But after Border 2, Salman and his director Apoorva Lakhia did not think cutting corners was a wise idea.”

“Salman wants Battle of Galwan to be his Border,” the source says, adding that as producer, the actor is confident about investing in scale and spectacle.

Meanwhile, Border 2 director Anurag Singh has addressed complaints about dimly lit battle scenes in the film’s climax, clarifying that the lighting was designed to reflect evening conditions. He confirmed that projection issues in some theatres are being corrected, with updated prints already being rolled out.