Salim Khan Hospitalised

Salim Khan, 90, father of superstar Salman Khan, has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. The nature of his ailment is not known. Salman Khan has dropped all his current commitments to be by his father’s side. A close friend of Salman says, “Salim Saab’s condition is serious. We are all concerned and hoping he will get back home at the earliest.” Some while ago, the friend had revealed that Salim Khan had developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital, and that he was better.