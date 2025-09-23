Sai’s Swimsuit Goes Viral

Pooja Kannan shared a series of pictures of the sisters enjoying the beach, which quickly gained attention online. The posts were later taken down after Ramayana’s makers requested restraint, amid sensitivity over Sai Pallavi’s Sita portrayal, coinciding with scrutiny of co-star Ranbir Kapoor’s controversial vaping scene in The Bads of Bollywood.

While Pooja tagged Sai Pallavi in the posts, the actor didn’t share them herself. Some mocked her beachwear versus her on-screen persona — “So onscreen traditional, Sai Pallavi wears a bikini in real life,” one wrote, another calling her a “traditional ammai.” Fans defended her, saying, “What do you expect her to wear underwater? A saree?”