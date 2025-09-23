 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Sai’s Swimsuit Goes Viral

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
23 Sept 2025 8:16 PM IST

Actress and sister Pooja’s beach photos spark mixed reactions as she prepares for Sita role

Sai’s Swimsuit Goes Viral
x
Sai Pallavi. (DC Image)

Pooja Kannan shared a series of pictures of the sisters enjoying the beach, which quickly gained attention online. The posts were later taken down after Ramayana’s makers requested restraint, amid sensitivity over Sai Pallavi’s Sita portrayal, coinciding with scrutiny of co-star Ranbir Kapoor’s controversial vaping scene in The Bads of Bollywood.

While Pooja tagged Sai Pallavi in the posts, the actor didn’t share them herself. Some mocked her beachwear versus her on-screen persona — “So onscreen traditional, Sai Pallavi wears a bikini in real life,” one wrote, another calling her a “traditional ammai.” Fans defended her, saying, “What do you expect her to wear underwater? A saree?”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Sai Pallavi 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X