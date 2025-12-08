 Top
Saif Opts Out Of Taurani Film

8 Dec 2025 2:30 AM IST

Following rift with the producer, he is also dropped from the Race franchise

Saif Ali Khan (Image:DC)

Saif Ali Khan has taken a career decision that has left one of Bollywood’s most influential producers upset. After committing to a project to be directed by Ramesh Taurani’s daughter, Sneha Taurani, Saif abruptly opted out, leaving the film stranded.

Unwilling to delay production and risk heavy losses, Ramesh Taurani quickly approached Sunny Kaushal — who led Sneha’s Bhangra Paa Le.

In a retaliatory turn, Saif has reportedly been removed from Taurani’s Race franchise. The actor remained unavailable for comment.


