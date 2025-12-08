Saif Opts Out Of Taurani Film

Saif Ali Khan has taken a career decision that has left one of Bollywood’s most influential producers upset. After committing to a project to be directed by Ramesh Taurani’s daughter, Sneha Taurani, Saif abruptly opted out, leaving the film stranded.

Unwilling to delay production and risk heavy losses, Ramesh Taurani quickly approached Sunny Kaushal — who led Sneha’s Bhangra Paa Le. In a retaliatory turn, Saif has reportedly been removed from Taurani’s Race franchise. The actor remained unavailable for comment.



