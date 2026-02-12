Sai Pallavi Likely To Play M. S. Subbulakshmi in Biopic

A biopic is to be made on the legendary Carnatic vocalist, Bharat Ratna M. S. Subbulakshmi, and Sai Pallavi will reportedly play the title role. The long-desired project will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Though no official announcement has yet been made, it is reliably learnt that Sai Pallavi has been taking lessons in Carnatic singing in preparation for the challenging role. “While Gowtam is completing his research on the subject, Sai is watching all the footage she can lay her hands on to get to know the great singer,” says a source.

The project is expected to go on the floors later this year.

In her 16 years in cinema so far, Sai Pallavi has made spontaneity her trademark. Not relying on any frills or makeup, she has perfected the art of restrained acting. In Telugu cinema, she has also demonstrated the ability to inject undercurrents of emotion into her characters at unexpected moments, thereby rising above the patriarchal bent of the industry.

Currently, she is playing Sita in the under-production Bollywood film Ramayana, after Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone both turned down the role – the former because she was pregnant at that time, and the latter because she wanted to play Draupadi. By all accounts, Sai eminently suits the part.