Sai Madhav Burra–Varalaxmi Spar Over ‘Saraswathi’ Story

A controversy has erupted around the film S Saraswathi following allegations by writer Sai Madhav Burra that the film’s makers altered his original story. Taking to social media, Burra claimed the project began with his story but eventually evolved into something entirely different.

“It started with my story but ended with a completely different one. My story was violated,” he wrote.

Actor and producer Varalaxmi Sarathkumar responded to the allegations, saying she had legally purchased the rights to the story. “I did not steal anyone’s story. I purchased the story rights from him, and it legally became mine,” she said.

Varalaxmi added that certain changes were made to strengthen the second half of the film and that Burra had been credited as the story writer in the film’s titles.

“The script remained with him for nearly six years. If it was such a powerful story, one might wonder why it wasn’t made earlier,” she said.

The exchange has sparked debate online, with fans and film observers weighing in on the dispute.