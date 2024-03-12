RRR vows at the Oscars again

A year after winning the Academy Award for the song Naatu Naatu, RRR continued to roar at the Oscars.Despite not being in contention for a prize in any category this year, the film found a place at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. An action sequence from RRR featured in a montage celebrating the contribution of the stunt community to international cinema. The climax episode from RRR was part of the 1.15-minute show reel at the grand event.“They (stunts) have been such a crucial part of our industry since the beginning of cinema.To the stunt performers and stunt coordinators who help make movies magic; We salute you,” said Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt while presenting the show reel. “They are truly the unsung heroes who risk life and limb for cinema,” added Blunt.The breathtaking action sequence from RRR featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and shared space on the show reel with footage from classics starring the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Harold Lloyd and Buster Keaton.RRR producer D.V.V. Danayya described the inclusion of the clip in the reel as a ‘sweet surprise’ and thanked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “I am glad that the Academy included our film’s action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema,” he said, adding, “It reaffirms the film’s status as a cinematic masterpiece, showcasing Indian talent on the global stage.” “I still remember theefforts that went into the climax scene. Both Ram Charan garu and Jr NTR garu gave their everything for the film. It’s heartening to see their efforts being commended,” Danayya said.Expressing happiness over the Academy’s acknowledgement of stunt masters the world over, he said stuntmen,though one of the pillars of a film, were often overlooked.“Stuntmen’s contributions to any film are invaluable. Sometimes the kinds of risk they take really scares me,” he shared.Meanwhile, a video clip of last year’s best original song winner Naatu Naatu was also played at the prestigious event. Excited fans took to social media to once again hail the film.